Steve Bannon War Room | Savanah Hernandez: Border Patrol Tired of Being “Uber Services for Illegal Immigrants” and things are getting out of hand in the tax payer sponsored hotels.
The city of NY does not know what they are doing and its only going to get worse from here.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2pyt4y-savanah-hernandez-border-patrol-tired-of-being-uber-services-for-illegal-im.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.