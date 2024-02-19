Canada's Encampments

DONATE | faytene
Homelessness in Canada — whether in plain sight or hidden, has been on the rise.
The Homeless Hub estimates there are 153,000 – 300,000 homeless Canadians.
Recently, we aired a show featuring the work of the Red Shelter Project in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Halifax is just one example of many communities that have seen the homeless population explode in recent years.
Toronto currently has the largest homeless population in Canada, and 44% of Canada’s shelters are in Ontario.
In harsh winter climates, homelessness becomes dangerous, with lives lost to the cold temperatures or tent fires.
To tackle the issue, the Canadian Government is expected to invest two-point-two billion to help with the challenge. In addition to this, municipal and provincial governments nationwide have been pulling together to try and develop meaningful solutions.
The non-profit sector is one group bringing the most meaningful relief to the challenges surrounding homelessness. Overwhelmingly, those serving through churches or other non-profits are the ones in these trenches.
Joining me today are two individuals in that category. Joseph Sikora works with Ground Zero Ministries in Abbotsford, BC, and Craig Forbes is a pastor at Lakemount Worship Centre in Grimsby, Ontario. Both have been working tirelessly to serve and save lives on the front lines of homelessness.
