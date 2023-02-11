Lawsuit Against Dr. Peter McCullough Dismissed!!

The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Top Cardiologist Peter McCullough was sued by health giant Baylor Scott & White.
On January 23rd, a Dallas County District Court dismissed the case.
"This is a strong victory for freedom of speech," McCullough stated.
Source: https://t.me/TheWellnessCompany/132
Optimize Your Health: https://twc.health/
Follow us @TheWellnessCompany
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.