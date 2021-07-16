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AA-Not a FEMA Camp
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52 views • July 16, 2021
Tonight we will get into the United States, Canada, and the UK building detention centers. I'll cover a bit of the history of FEMA Camps and the use of linguistic programing and rebranding to control the masses.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b
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