IRGC showing the downing last night of a US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC has released footage showing the downing last night of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding, there was a photo:

Zanjan-Alborz (Northern Iran) railway bridge after the attack.

Adding:

U.S. State Department: The U.S. Embassy in Manama has directed all U.S. government employees to shelter in place.

Adding:

❗️— BREAKING - NYT : Iran has stopped all negotiation efforts with the U.S., informing Pakistan that it will no longer engage in ceasefire talks.

❗️— WSJ :- Iran Cuts Off Direct Diplomacy With U.S.

Adding:

The Trump administration denies any intention to use nuclear weapons against Iran. However, it is reported that Iran has ceased diplomatic contacts with the US and is preparing to launch retaliatory strikes against American assets throughout the Middle East in response to Trump's threats. The infrastructure war this week will clearly reach a new level.



