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19Sep19 Bernie Admits Medicare-For-All Costs Would Destroy Country; Elizabeth Warren’s 43 Plans to Control Economy
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9 views • September 19, 2019
1987 & Bernie Sanders admits that Medicare-For-All would collapse the economy. And that’s just ONE giveaway program. Is that the plan? Elizabeth Warren has 43 “plans” on her website to centrally control & direct the economy for our own good. Then, the Children’s Climate crusade, complete with die-in, a “savior” Greta & all the trappings of religion. And, is Trump getting the upper-hand against the neocons in Congress & his own administration?
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