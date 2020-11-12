© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mitch McConnell calls out Democrats on Senate floor | REACTION
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
200 views • November 12, 2020
As the political battle over 2020 presidential election results rages on between the two major parties, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called out the 'hypocrisy' of lawmakers who sought to remove President Trump from office during his first term, and trump's campaign staff member Jenna Ellis shares with Newsmax TV where the team is at in terms of disputing results. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.