Mafia Democrats

We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.

Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.

The U.S. Government in the past led the charge on crushing criticism and stifling free speech, often without the same level of sustained outrage from mainstream press advocates.

Democrats members who are in power are connected with the Mafia