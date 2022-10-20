Deliverance from Ungodly Vows, Oaths, and Promises that are Keeping You Bound

Shallom Pillars,

Did you know when you make an ungodly vow, oaths, and promises like I will never allow someone to betray me again that you bring that same judgment on your life? No matter how careful you are in relationships you seem to experience betrayal after betrayal and no matter how much you pray and fast you seem to continue to experience betrayal from people you thought you could trust. It is because you have to renounce the ungodly vows, oaths, and promises you made against the person you spoke them over and the judgment will be lifted from your life. In this teaching you will learn what has been hindering your life from becoming the fullness of God's promises for you and you will be delivered and set free from your own words. This is a powerful teaching to get a hold of and to teach to others in your sphere of influence. You will be blessed and bless many! Thank you, Jesus!

