Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jerome Powell, Dir. of the FEDERAL RESERVE, INC explains how inflation works...
channel image
New Revolution News
8 Subscribers
38 views
Published 15 hours ago

That's right, Jerome Powell LEAKED the SECRET! If enough people believe inflation is 2%, it magically becomes 2%. The problem he says is that since most believe it's 5% or more, that's why it is. 
Patriots, let's all just "believe" inflation is ZERO PERCENT, and VIOLA, no more inflation! 

Keywords
liesfederal reservejerome powellimaginationfantasyinflationbullshit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket