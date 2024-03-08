CANADA THREATENS LIFE SENTENCES FOR “HATRED”

Canada’s proposed bill, C-63, lays out liberty-crushing, due process annihilating terms for ill-defined thought crimes such as ‘fear of hate propaganda.’ Meanwhile, Ireland has a similar bill as the public is seeing a hidden hand crafting legislation aimed to disrupt society.
POSTED: March 8, 2024
