Dangerous Myth: Courts are the "Last Bulwark Against Tyranny"
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 15 hours ago

Many people hold the false and dangerous view that the federal court system is not only the final say on the meaning of the Constitution - but take it even further - the courts represent the “last bulwark against tyranny.”


Path to Liberty: August 30, 2023

