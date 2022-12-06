"The Math No Longer Works" As Sky-High Mortgages Pop Housing Bubble | Wolf Richter

"After mind-boggling ridiculous spikes, home prices in most markets are dropping. And in some markets, they’re plunging at the fastest pace on record And in some cases, they’re going down faster than they’d spiked on the way up. And it’s just the beginning."
So says analyst Wolf Richter in his recent post "The Housing Bubble Has Popped, and the Fed Can Let it Rip" Just how bad may things get from here? We sit down with Wolf to find out.
By: Wealthion and Wolf Richter
Source
FNQ Citizens Collective is an apolitical information and support community.
Website
Telegram Channel
