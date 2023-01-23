https://gettr.com/post/p23ei1a55b0
12/29/2022 Miles Guo: Being unvaccinated is the biggest advantage for the New Federal State of China, and we have also saved numerous lives by telling the truth; we must treat other people with sincerity, respect, gratitude, and love and share wealth and joy with everyone around us.
#newhuman #lifesaving #sincerity #gratitude #love #wealthsharing #joysharing
12/29/2022 文贵直播：没打疫苗就是新中国联邦的最大优势，而且我们还因传播真相而救了很多人；我们对待他人要真诚、尊重、感恩、爱戴，并给每个人分享财富和快乐
#新人类 #救人 #真诚 #尊重 #感恩 #爱戴 #分享财富 #分享快乐
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.