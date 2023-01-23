https://gettr.com/post/p23ei1a55b0

12/29/2022 Miles Guo: Being unvaccinated is the biggest advantage for the New Federal State of China, and we have also saved numerous lives by telling the truth; we must treat other people with sincerity, respect, gratitude, and love and share wealth and joy with everyone around us.

#newhuman #lifesaving #sincerity #gratitude #love #wealthsharing #joysharing





12/29/2022 文贵直播：没打疫苗就是新中国联邦的最大优势，而且我们还因传播真相而救了很多人；我们对待他人要真诚、尊重、感恩、爱戴，并给每个人分享财富和快乐

#新人类 #救人 #真诚 #尊重 #感恩 #爱戴 #分享财富 #分享快乐





