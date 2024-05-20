Create New Account
WHO DARES TO SAY THIS IS A HOAX?
The Prisoner
490 views
Published 19 hours ago

We Are Being Warned That Nanobots Will Be Flowing Through Our Bodies “By 2030” And Will Be Used To Connect Our Brains To The Internet

https://endoftheamericandream.com/we-are-being-warned-that-nanobots-will-be-flowing-through-our-bodies-by-2030-and-will-be-used-to-connect-our-brains-to-the-internet/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0b7Zp7Znuw

Everything Inside Me


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
2030michael snydertranshumanismnanobots

