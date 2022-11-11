SELF INFLICTED WOUNDS BY FAILING REPUBLICAN PARTY

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





November 10, 2022





Joined by Frank Scavo who was subpoenaed by the J6 Committee. Frank and I discuss the failed midterms by the GOP and the mandatory restructure of the Republican Party. The Republican Party intentionally shot itself in the foot in order to try and take the party farther to the left. The voters weren’t buying it!





