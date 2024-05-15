Create New Account
Coronation of Ryan Webb as King of Straight Pride
channel image
Public Advocate of the US
Published 18 hours ago

Join the ranks to protect children:https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Protect-Child-Innocence-S.aspx?pid=gtr

It is with great enthusiasm and admiration that I, Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate take up my quill to declare you, Ryan Webb, the rightful King of Straight Pride! Your unwavering commitment to traditional values and unshakeable stance on the issues that matter most to our community have earned you this most noble of distinctions. As you reign supreme over the realm of Straight Pride, may your wisdom and courage guide us through the treacherous waters of modern society. May your scepter be strong, your heart be pure, and your people be proud to call you their monarch. May your reign be long and prosperous, and may your name become synonymous with the values of family, faith, and freedom. May your kingdom be a beacon of hope in a world that often seems to have lost its way. Long Live King Ryan Webb, the one true ruler of Straight Pride! For God and for the Family, Eugene Delgaudio

Keywords
trumptruthchild abuselgbttransgendergender dysphoriatwo gendersprotect childrens innocence

