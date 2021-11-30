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History's Stolen Valor - Queen Elizabeth 2 Murdered?
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1066 views • November 30, 2021
Revelation 12:
1And there appeared a great wonder in heauen, a woman clothed with the Sunne, & the Moone vnder her feete, and vpon her head a Crowne of twelue starres:
2And shee being with childe, cried, trauailing in birth, and pained to be deliuered.
3And there appeared another wonder in heauen, and behold a great red dragon, hauing seuen heads, and ten hornes, and seuen crownes vpon his heads.
4And his taile drew the third part of the starres of heauen, and did cast them to the earth: And the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be deliuered, for to deuoure her childe as soone as it was borne.
5And shee brought foorth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of yron: and her child was caught vp vnto God, and to his Throne.
6And the woman fled into the wildernesse, where shee hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand, two hundred, and threescore dayes.
7And there was warre in heauen, Michael and his Angels fought against the dragon, & the dragon fought and his angels,
8And preuailed not, neither was their place found any more in heauen.
9And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the deuill and Satan, which deceiueth the whole world: hee was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
10And I heard a lowd voyce saying in heauen, Now is come saluation, and strength, and the kingdome of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.
11And they ouercame him by the blood of the Lambe, and by the word of their Testimony, and they loued not their liues vnto the death.
12Therefore reioyce, yee heauens, and yee that dwell in them; Woe to the inhabiters of the earth, and of the sea: for the deuill is come downe vnto you, hauing great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.
13And when the dragon saw that he was cast vnto the earth, hee persecuted the woman which brought foorth the man childe.
14And to the woman were giuen two wings of a great Eagle, that shee might flee into the wildernesse into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and halfe a time, from the face of the serpent.
15And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood, after the woman: that he might cause her to bee caried away of the flood.
16And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed vp the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth.
17And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make warre with the remnant of her seed, which keepe the Commaundements of God, and haue the testimony of Iesus Christ.
Psalms 83:
1A song or Psalme of Asaph. Keepe not thou silence, O God: hold not thy peace, and be not still, O God.
2For loe, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee, haue lift vp the head.
3They haue taken craftie counsell against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones.
4They haue said, Come, and let vs cut them off from being a nation: that the name of Israel may bee no more in remembrance.
5or they haue consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against thee.
.
Introduction to Urbano Monte's Map made for King Phillip 1587 -
Eden's four Rivers. -
Lost History of the Royal Family: Rest in Piece. -
Nazi Occult Control System Rooted in Pagan Cartesian Cruelty -
Keeping up with the Khazarians -
King Phillip of Spain's Throne in Atlantis -
Armada Loses War to Britain -
Slavery's Prevalance -
Melting Pot -
Gigantic Foes Destroyed by the Christian Spaniards.
Special Links:
This Video on Youtube
https://youtu.be/7ocpRT4Tjas
High-Definition Historical Map Database
www.davidrumsey.com
Historical Database of the Migration of Early Civilizations
www.realhistoryww.com
Keyword Search & Database of Millions of Books
books.google.com
King James 1611 Edition Online https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/...
Book: The Negro Rulers of Scotland & the British Isles
https://www.amazon.com/Negro-Rulers-S...
TCA - They're Here Already (Human Cloning Documentary)
https://youtu.be/-C1Ydb9d6Gk
TCA - Negro Nobility of Scotland: When Scotland was Jewish
https://youtu.be/IYv4_ros0FI
1And there appeared a great wonder in heauen, a woman clothed with the Sunne, & the Moone vnder her feete, and vpon her head a Crowne of twelue starres:
2And shee being with childe, cried, trauailing in birth, and pained to be deliuered.
3And there appeared another wonder in heauen, and behold a great red dragon, hauing seuen heads, and ten hornes, and seuen crownes vpon his heads.
4And his taile drew the third part of the starres of heauen, and did cast them to the earth: And the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be deliuered, for to deuoure her childe as soone as it was borne.
5And shee brought foorth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of yron: and her child was caught vp vnto God, and to his Throne.
6And the woman fled into the wildernesse, where shee hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand, two hundred, and threescore dayes.
7And there was warre in heauen, Michael and his Angels fought against the dragon, & the dragon fought and his angels,
8And preuailed not, neither was their place found any more in heauen.
9And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the deuill and Satan, which deceiueth the whole world: hee was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
10And I heard a lowd voyce saying in heauen, Now is come saluation, and strength, and the kingdome of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.
11And they ouercame him by the blood of the Lambe, and by the word of their Testimony, and they loued not their liues vnto the death.
12Therefore reioyce, yee heauens, and yee that dwell in them; Woe to the inhabiters of the earth, and of the sea: for the deuill is come downe vnto you, hauing great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.
13And when the dragon saw that he was cast vnto the earth, hee persecuted the woman which brought foorth the man childe.
14And to the woman were giuen two wings of a great Eagle, that shee might flee into the wildernesse into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and halfe a time, from the face of the serpent.
15And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood, after the woman: that he might cause her to bee caried away of the flood.
16And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed vp the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth.
17And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make warre with the remnant of her seed, which keepe the Commaundements of God, and haue the testimony of Iesus Christ.
Psalms 83:
1A song or Psalme of Asaph. Keepe not thou silence, O God: hold not thy peace, and be not still, O God.
2For loe, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee, haue lift vp the head.
3They haue taken craftie counsell against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones.
4They haue said, Come, and let vs cut them off from being a nation: that the name of Israel may bee no more in remembrance.
5or they haue consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against thee.
.
Introduction to Urbano Monte's Map made for King Phillip 1587 -
Eden's four Rivers. -
Lost History of the Royal Family: Rest in Piece. -
Nazi Occult Control System Rooted in Pagan Cartesian Cruelty -
Keeping up with the Khazarians -
King Phillip of Spain's Throne in Atlantis -
Armada Loses War to Britain -
Slavery's Prevalance -
Melting Pot -
Gigantic Foes Destroyed by the Christian Spaniards.
Special Links:
This Video on Youtube
https://youtu.be/7ocpRT4Tjas
High-Definition Historical Map Database
www.davidrumsey.com
Historical Database of the Migration of Early Civilizations
www.realhistoryww.com
Keyword Search & Database of Millions of Books
books.google.com
King James 1611 Edition Online https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/...
Book: The Negro Rulers of Scotland & the British Isles
https://www.amazon.com/Negro-Rulers-S...
TCA - They're Here Already (Human Cloning Documentary)
https://youtu.be/-C1Ydb9d6Gk
TCA - Negro Nobility of Scotland: When Scotland was Jewish
https://youtu.be/IYv4_ros0FI
Keywords
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