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The David Knight Show (8December20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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71 views • December 08, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden’s choice for HHS (AG Becerra) to replace Alex Azar (BigPharma exec) signals the next phase — from vaccine creation to legal warfare to force its use

— 00:06:53 Bogus tests? Reports from listeners of sealed test testing positive along with apple juice box

— 00:13:35 Democrats withhold legal immunity for businesses, want threat of COVID lawsuit to continue lockdown and employer mandated vaccines for liability

— 00:22:00 Will Trump have a re-do of election , overseen by military, in states with obvious fraud issues?

— 00:31:10 V-DAY, declare UK “health minister” as experimental vaccines are administered. Is it a DELIBERATE reference to a dystopian TV series “Utopia”?

— 00:41:22 Just this year, Fauci’s vaccine arbitration “court” has paid out $218 MILLION to vaccine victims for injury and death

— 00:59:41 NY legislature introduces MANDATORY VACCINE BILL

— 01:03:21 Egos on parade as Cuomo & Fauci talk about which of them will be played by DeNiro and which by Pacino. Govt has never been more of a protection racket than the “health mafia”

— 01:13:09 Dems hate Christmas, kids, guns, choice — beyond satire. And Biden administration is likely to push purge of Christians

— 01:36:06 Soylent Green New Deal: GreatReset returns to its environmental fascism roots

— 01:40:49 UFC fighter challenges GOP Governor on mask mandates

— 01:50:15 WHO considers “challenge test” for COVID vaccine — do they not believe the absurd “effective numbas”?

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy