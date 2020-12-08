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The David Knight Show (8December20 Full Show)
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71 views • December 08, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden’s choice for HHS (AG Becerra) to replace Alex Azar (BigPharma exec) signals the next phase — from vaccine creation to legal warfare to force its use
— 00:06:53 Bogus tests? Reports from listeners of sealed test testing positive along with apple juice box
— 00:13:35 Democrats withhold legal immunity for businesses, want threat of COVID lawsuit to continue lockdown and employer mandated vaccines for liability
— 00:22:00 Will Trump have a re-do of election , overseen by military, in states with obvious fraud issues?
— 00:31:10 V-DAY, declare UK “health minister” as experimental vaccines are administered. Is it a DELIBERATE reference to a dystopian TV series “Utopia”?
— 00:41:22 Just this year, Fauci’s vaccine arbitration “court” has paid out $218 MILLION to vaccine victims for injury and death
— 00:59:41 NY legislature introduces MANDATORY VACCINE BILL
— 01:03:21 Egos on parade as Cuomo & Fauci talk about which of them will be played by DeNiro and which by Pacino. Govt has never been more of a protection racket than the “health mafia”
— 01:13:09 Dems hate Christmas, kids, guns, choice — beyond satire. And Biden administration is likely to push purge of Christians
— 01:36:06 Soylent Green New Deal: GreatReset returns to its environmental fascism roots
— 01:40:49 UFC fighter challenges GOP Governor on mask mandates
— 01:50:15 WHO considers “challenge test” for COVID vaccine — do they not believe the absurd “effective numbas”?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden’s choice for HHS (AG Becerra) to replace Alex Azar (BigPharma exec) signals the next phase — from vaccine creation to legal warfare to force its use
— 00:06:53 Bogus tests? Reports from listeners of sealed test testing positive along with apple juice box
— 00:13:35 Democrats withhold legal immunity for businesses, want threat of COVID lawsuit to continue lockdown and employer mandated vaccines for liability
— 00:22:00 Will Trump have a re-do of election , overseen by military, in states with obvious fraud issues?
— 00:31:10 V-DAY, declare UK “health minister” as experimental vaccines are administered. Is it a DELIBERATE reference to a dystopian TV series “Utopia”?
— 00:41:22 Just this year, Fauci’s vaccine arbitration “court” has paid out $218 MILLION to vaccine victims for injury and death
— 00:59:41 NY legislature introduces MANDATORY VACCINE BILL
— 01:03:21 Egos on parade as Cuomo & Fauci talk about which of them will be played by DeNiro and which by Pacino. Govt has never been more of a protection racket than the “health mafia”
— 01:13:09 Dems hate Christmas, kids, guns, choice — beyond satire. And Biden administration is likely to push purge of Christians
— 01:36:06 Soylent Green New Deal: GreatReset returns to its environmental fascism roots
— 01:40:49 UFC fighter challenges GOP Governor on mask mandates
— 01:50:15 WHO considers “challenge test” for COVID vaccine — do they not believe the absurd “effective numbas”?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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