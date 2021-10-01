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JOE BIDEN IS A LIAR - Gov Spending Bill - Migration - US Border - Debt - Vaccine Mandates - Vax Tracking Passports
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110 views • October 01, 2021
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Garrett J. White just put this video up on this Instagram, and as the message is important I am reposting it here.
Please support Garret and his business at these links:
Garrett J. White on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garrettjwhite/
FOUNDER: @wakeupwarrior
CREATOR: The Warrior Apps
AUTHOR: The Warrior Box
Website: wakeupwarrior.com
Garrett J. White just put this video up on this Instagram, and as the message is important I am reposting it here.
Please support Garret and his business at these links:
Garrett J. White on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garrettjwhite/
FOUNDER: @wakeupwarrior
CREATOR: The Warrior Apps
AUTHOR: The Warrior Box
Website: wakeupwarrior.com
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