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The schools are cooking the kids with 5G radiation
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21 views • March 11, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
It only took 8 months to kill a tree next to a school. The progression of the tree being killed is shown in the video. How long will it take to kill the children sitting right under it all day?
Source: SGT Report
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lk3cq0ksXYhQ/
It only took 8 months to kill a tree next to a school. The progression of the tree being killed is shown in the video. How long will it take to kill the children sitting right under it all day?
Source: SGT Report
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lk3cq0ksXYhQ/
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