Defence Strategies for Calgary Bar Fight Assault Charges

Charged with assault after a bar fight? Possible defence strategies include:
🛑 Self-Defence – You acted to protect yourself or others
⚖️ Proportionality of Force – The response was reasonable for the threat
❌ Lack of Intent – The incident was accidental or unintentional
🔎 Challenging Evidence – No proof of premeditation
