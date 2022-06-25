PLANDEMIC 3 – Το τρέιλερ (με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους)

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Το νέο τρέιλερ με Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους του ντοκιμαντέρ PLANDEMIC 3 που θα κυκλοφορήσει σύντομα το τρίτο επεισόδιο της διάσημης σειράς «PLANDEMIC».
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Παρακολουθείστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND