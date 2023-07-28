Antarctic Krill Oil Is SUPERIOR For Health For A Healthy Heart & Great Skin Try Krill Oil

Stew Peters Show





July 27, 2023





Dr. Chad Wadling is back with Stew to talk about the health benefits of Antarctic Krill Oil.

As modernity marches on, our physical environment is changing.

Our air, our soil, and our oceans aren’t the same ones that existed five thousand years ago.

They’re polluted with chemicals and with plastics.

Our oceans are filled with filth and it’s polluting the creatures that live in it.

One solution to this is to turn to the pure waters found in the Antarctic.

The waters around Antarctica aren’t near any factories or shipping, so they’re less polluted than the rest of the oceans.

Thanks to that, Antarctic krill has become a top source of fish oil that is free of the contaminants you’ll find elsewhere.

Antarctic krill oil drastically benefits how the body tackles inflammation, while providing pure sources of crucial Omega 3s your body needs.

Fish oil is about 50% less absorbable than Antarctic krill oil, meaning you get what you pay for and your body actually utilizes the krill oil unlike similar supplements.

The benefits are nearly endless, so get your heart-healing, inflammation fighting Antarctic krill oil today!

