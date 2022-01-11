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Dr. Scott Atlas: 'The Failure of Lockdown Policy'
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65 views • January 11, 2022
In this very timely and incisive Independent Conversation, renowned healthcare expert and author Dr. Scott W. Atlas, Senior Advisor at the Independent Institute, is interviewed by Independent Executive Director Dr. Graham H. Walker and Senior Fellow Dr. Williamson M. Evers regarding Dr. Atlas's book, "A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America." When Dr. Atlas was tapped by President Donald Trump to join his COVID Task Force, he was immediately thrust into a maelstrom of scientific disputes, policy debates, raging egos, politically motivated lies, interest-group politics, and cynical media manipulation. Numerous myths and distortions surround the Trump Administration’s handling of the crisis, and many pressing questions remain unanswered. With conflicting, unscientific claims, is the Biden team now bungling the response to the pandemic? Are the right decisions being made about travel restrictions, lockdowns, and mask mandates?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Scott W. Atlas, M.D., is Senior Advisor at the Independent Institute and the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow in the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He has served as Senior Advisor for Health Care to a number of candidates for President of the United States, as well as having counseled members of the U.S. Congress on health care, testified before Congress, and briefed directors of key agencies in the federal government. He served from August to December, 2020, as a Special Advisor to the President and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. His other books include "Restoring Quality Health Care: A Six Point Plan for Comprehensive Reform at Lower Cost," "In Excellent Health: Setting the Record Straight on America’s Health Care System," "Reforming America’s Health Care System," and "Power to the Patient: Selected Health Care Issues and Policy Solutions.

BUY THE BOOK:

"A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America," by Scott W. Atlas
https://amzn.to/3DXw2VJ

FULL INTERVIEW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKKxQXCx4n4
Keywords
pandemicmandateslock downcovidplandemic
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