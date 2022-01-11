Dr. Scott Atlas: 'The Failure of Lockdown Policy'

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Scott W. Atlas, M.D., is Senior Advisor at the Independent Institute and the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow in the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He has served as Senior Advisor for Health Care to a number of candidates for President of the United States, as well as having counseled members of the U.S. Congress on health care, testified before Congress, and briefed directors of key agencies in the federal government. He served from August to December, 2020, as a Special Advisor to the President and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. His other books include "Restoring Quality Health Care: A Six Point Plan for Comprehensive Reform at Lower Cost," "In Excellent Health: Setting the Record Straight on America’s Health Care System," "Reforming America’s Health Care System," and "Power to the Patient: Selected Health Care Issues and Policy Solutions.
BUY THE BOOK:
"A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America," by Scott W. Atlas
https://amzn.to/3DXw2VJ
FULL INTERVIEW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKKxQXCx4n4