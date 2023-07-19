Listening to the next report of the head of the press service of the group under the designation 'Center', Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian army Alexander Savchuk, it becomes clear all the horror that is now happening in the north of Donbass. So according to him, on July 18, in 'Krasniy Liman' direction, 67 and 66 mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were almost completely destroyed with the help of Russian artillery.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN