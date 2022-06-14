PROOF OF THE MASSIVE FRAUD ON THE HUMAN RACE !!!

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This video has been deleted from every platform (including google) years agoTrump/patriot-friendly free speech social media & video sites... - https://xephula.com/blogs/406213/Trump-patriot-friendly-free-speech-social-media-video-sites-list
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See also Public and International Notice: Proof of Treason and Sabotage : http://annavonreitz.com/proofoftreason.pdf