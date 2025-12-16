Dylan Raiola's Departure from Nebraska: The Final Nail in the Coffin for Husker Football

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, a former five-star recruit, has announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Cornhuskers. Following a promising 2025 campaign cut short by injury, his departure marks a significant change for the program amid ongoing rebuilding efforts.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/dylan-raiolas-departure-from-nebraska
#DylanRaiola #NebraskaTransfer #NebraskaFootball #Huskers #GBR