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Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (1)
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41 views • December 26, 2020
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The video was produced in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on January 30, 2019.
By 117, the Roman empire reached its height with regards to its territorial expansion which included Babylon, located in ancient Mesopotamia or modern-day Iraq. As the Roman empire expanded, it embraced the religious practices of other cultures including the worship of the sun as a god in Babylon.
When Roman emperor Constantine —a pagan sun-worshipper — rose to power in 313, he legalized Christianity. However, on March 7, 321, sun-worshipping Constantine passed an edict that made Sunday observance mandatory throughout the Roman empire. By doing so, Constantine made the first Sunday-keeping law and nullified God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment. His Sunday enforcement law reads as follows:
“On the venerable Day of the Sun let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed.” -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380
During the late 4th century and early 5th century, the Roman empire was dissolving and was replaced by the Roman Catholic Church. Political Rome became papal Rome. Caesar became the pope. As a result of this transition, Constantine’s edict on the enforcement of Sunday as the day of rest was officially confirmed by the Roman Catholic Church in 364 through the following decree at its Council of Laodicea:
“Christians shall not judaize and be idle on Saturday but shall work on that day; but the Lord’s day they shall especially honour, and, as being Christians, shall, if possible, do no work on that day. If, however, they are found judaizing, they shall be shut out from Christ” (Strand, op. cit., citing Charles J. Hefele, A History of the Councils of the Church, 2 [Edinburgh, 1876] 316).
Through this decree from the Roman Catholic Church, the pope changed the Lord’s Day from the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God to the “venerable day of the Sun” or Sunday.
The fallen Christian churches admit that Sunday observance is not of the Scriptures:
From the Catholic Church, which introduced this false Sunday observance, we read,
"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August 1900.
As a Christian, do you find it acceptable to rest and worship God on a day originating in ancient Babylon which was known for its worship of the sun? Do you find it acceptable that today’s fallen Christian churches of which you are part of follows an ancient Babylonian practice of sun worship? According to Ezekiel 8:16, the answer is no.
The observance of Sunday or the venerable day of the sun is NOT in the Bible. It’s not commanded by God in the Bible but the 7th day Sabbath is and yet the Christian world rejects it! Yet, we read in Luke 4:16 that Christ attended Sabbath worship services and after His ascension to heaven in Acts 1, we read that the apostles observed God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment in Acts 13:14, 27, 42 and 44; in Acts 15:21; in Acts 16:13; in Acts 17:2 and in Acts 18:4.
Sunday observance is the Vatican beast’s mark and it will be enforced by law...soon. Sunday is satan’s substitute to God’s commanded 7th day Sabbath. If you persist to observe Sunday, you’re obeying a commandment of man which traces its origins to the pagan, sun-worship practice of ancient Babylon. If you persist to observe Sunday, then you’re obeying the pope from modern Babylon. You are being disobedient to God and you WILL embrace the Vatican beast’s mark when it will be enforced by law.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on January 30, 2019.
By 117, the Roman empire reached its height with regards to its territorial expansion which included Babylon, located in ancient Mesopotamia or modern-day Iraq. As the Roman empire expanded, it embraced the religious practices of other cultures including the worship of the sun as a god in Babylon.
When Roman emperor Constantine —a pagan sun-worshipper — rose to power in 313, he legalized Christianity. However, on March 7, 321, sun-worshipping Constantine passed an edict that made Sunday observance mandatory throughout the Roman empire. By doing so, Constantine made the first Sunday-keeping law and nullified God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment. His Sunday enforcement law reads as follows:
“On the venerable Day of the Sun let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed.” -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380
During the late 4th century and early 5th century, the Roman empire was dissolving and was replaced by the Roman Catholic Church. Political Rome became papal Rome. Caesar became the pope. As a result of this transition, Constantine’s edict on the enforcement of Sunday as the day of rest was officially confirmed by the Roman Catholic Church in 364 through the following decree at its Council of Laodicea:
“Christians shall not judaize and be idle on Saturday but shall work on that day; but the Lord’s day they shall especially honour, and, as being Christians, shall, if possible, do no work on that day. If, however, they are found judaizing, they shall be shut out from Christ” (Strand, op. cit., citing Charles J. Hefele, A History of the Councils of the Church, 2 [Edinburgh, 1876] 316).
Through this decree from the Roman Catholic Church, the pope changed the Lord’s Day from the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God to the “venerable day of the Sun” or Sunday.
The fallen Christian churches admit that Sunday observance is not of the Scriptures:
From the Catholic Church, which introduced this false Sunday observance, we read,
"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August 1900.
As a Christian, do you find it acceptable to rest and worship God on a day originating in ancient Babylon which was known for its worship of the sun? Do you find it acceptable that today’s fallen Christian churches of which you are part of follows an ancient Babylonian practice of sun worship? According to Ezekiel 8:16, the answer is no.
The observance of Sunday or the venerable day of the sun is NOT in the Bible. It’s not commanded by God in the Bible but the 7th day Sabbath is and yet the Christian world rejects it! Yet, we read in Luke 4:16 that Christ attended Sabbath worship services and after His ascension to heaven in Acts 1, we read that the apostles observed God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment in Acts 13:14, 27, 42 and 44; in Acts 15:21; in Acts 16:13; in Acts 17:2 and in Acts 18:4.
Sunday observance is the Vatican beast’s mark and it will be enforced by law...soon. Sunday is satan’s substitute to God’s commanded 7th day Sabbath. If you persist to observe Sunday, you’re obeying a commandment of man which traces its origins to the pagan, sun-worship practice of ancient Babylon. If you persist to observe Sunday, then you’re obeying the pope from modern Babylon. You are being disobedient to God and you WILL embrace the Vatican beast’s mark when it will be enforced by law.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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