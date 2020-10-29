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After the election, troubles will come our way. Halloween and beyond, who knows?! Are you ready?
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46 views • October 29, 2020
May God bless each of you and keep you strong! Visit me @ https://professorcurtis.com Get ready for hard times! *This message has gone mainstream! Get your protection together A.S.A.P. Link: Second coronavirus stockpiling wave may be coming — and it goes beyond toilet paper, cleaning supplies https://bit.ly/2HFpEK6
*There will be heavier censorship after the elections. I will post what I can on my website; https://professorcurtis.com, go to the second page.
*Trump calls Dr. Fauci, an idiot! Link; https://t.co/gTfUn1ab5x?amp=1
*67 Million Ounces of GOLD! World's Biggest Gold Reserves Discovered Deep In Siberia (This is good for Silver!) | Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com/.../67-mill...
*Nancy Pelosi's 2.2 Trillion Dollar request;
Why Republicans are Blocking a $2.2 Trillion Congressional Virus Stimulus Bill? (Here's Nancy's List)
$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance
$10,000 per person for student loan bailout (no one paid my student loan)
$100,000,000 to NASA, who knows why
$20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why the hell not
$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts, why?
$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities, who even knows what this is? p[]oiujhyg
$15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training, what about the G.I. bill?
$435,000,000 for mental health support pl[jkohgf
$30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund
$200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program
$300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting, you know NPR
$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries ~ Most likely to keep them afloat.
$720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs
$25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building, WTF? Is it all gold leaf or something?
$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries reyeg
$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts
$25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives
$3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA, $3 Billion ?
$315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs
$95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development
$300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance, international?
$90,000,000 for the Peace Corp
$13,000,000 to Howard University
$9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses
$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers
$40,000,000,000 To the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act
$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program
$25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs
$492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation
$526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through
$25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure
$3,000,000 Maritime Administration
$5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General
$2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing
$5,000,000 Community Planning and Development
$2,500,000 Office of Housing
Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress. What in the Sam Hill does any of this have to do with a virus?!
Black Man in San Francisco, gets his teeth knocked out, while being casual around Antifa. Link; https://www.zerohedge.com/political/s...
*Forget about being casual. Those times have passed us by. If you're not ready to protect yourself and your loved ones these days, then don't go outside. The elections really won't solve any issues. Folks will still be broke, businesses will still be closed, repossessions, foreclosures, and evictions are still hanging in the air. This is the time in which each of us must watch our backs. Some folks are already desperate. All it will take is a push. Don't be the push. Be considerate of others when you can be, get home safe, and enjoy your stash! The more money they print, the more Silver and Gold are worth. ~ Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
*There will be heavier censorship after the elections. I will post what I can on my website; https://professorcurtis.com, go to the second page.
*Trump calls Dr. Fauci, an idiot! Link; https://t.co/gTfUn1ab5x?amp=1
*67 Million Ounces of GOLD! World's Biggest Gold Reserves Discovered Deep In Siberia (This is good for Silver!) | Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com/.../67-mill...
*Nancy Pelosi's 2.2 Trillion Dollar request;
Why Republicans are Blocking a $2.2 Trillion Congressional Virus Stimulus Bill? (Here's Nancy's List)
$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance
$10,000 per person for student loan bailout (no one paid my student loan)
$100,000,000 to NASA, who knows why
$20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why the hell not
$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts, why?
$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities, who even knows what this is? p[]oiujhyg
$15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training, what about the G.I. bill?
$435,000,000 for mental health support pl[jkohgf
$30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund
$200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program
$300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting, you know NPR
$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries ~ Most likely to keep them afloat.
$720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs
$25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building, WTF? Is it all gold leaf or something?
$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries reyeg
$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts
$25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives
$3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA, $3 Billion ?
$315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs
$95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development
$300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance, international?
$90,000,000 for the Peace Corp
$13,000,000 to Howard University
$9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses
$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers
$40,000,000,000 To the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act
$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program
$25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs
$492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation
$526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through
$25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure
$3,000,000 Maritime Administration
$5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General
$2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing
$5,000,000 Community Planning and Development
$2,500,000 Office of Housing
Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress. What in the Sam Hill does any of this have to do with a virus?!
Black Man in San Francisco, gets his teeth knocked out, while being casual around Antifa. Link; https://www.zerohedge.com/political/s...
*Forget about being casual. Those times have passed us by. If you're not ready to protect yourself and your loved ones these days, then don't go outside. The elections really won't solve any issues. Folks will still be broke, businesses will still be closed, repossessions, foreclosures, and evictions are still hanging in the air. This is the time in which each of us must watch our backs. Some folks are already desperate. All it will take is a push. Don't be the push. Be considerate of others when you can be, get home safe, and enjoy your stash! The more money they print, the more Silver and Gold are worth. ~ Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
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