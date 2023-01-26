https://gettr.com/post/p26ar1pe83a

1/24/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP’s new “Three No One Zero” policy is meant to cover up the real death toll in Communist China, massively cut down expenditure, accelerate the “Common Prosperity” policy and cease overseas investment. The CCP has run out of money, and is very aware that its overseas assets will be seized soon!

#ThreeNoOneZeroPolicy #CommonProsperity

#seizeoverseasassets





1/24/2023 文贵盖特：中共刚出台的“三不一没有”政策，就是要掩盖死亡数据、大幅消减开支、抓紧“共同富裕”、停止海外投资，共产党是真的没钱了，也很清楚他们的海外资产将被查封！

#三不一没有政策 #共同富裕 #海外资产查封





