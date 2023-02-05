National Top Physical Therapist is shares why Juvent is part of a current PT Clinic.

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Keefe Fugleberg, DPT, clinical founder FYZICAL, one of the largest Phycial Therepy franchises , discusses why Juvent is KEY part of a Physical Therepy clinic. "Juvent is a Vitamin of Exercise", and "Its the most valuable space in the clinic". To find a FYZICAL clinic near you that has a Juvent Micro Impact Platform, go to:
juvent.com