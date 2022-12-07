The Freedom Convoy Commission with the JCCF

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/jccf-commission/
Today James is joined by Rob Kittredge and Hatim Kheir of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to discuss their participation in the Public Order Emergency Commission in Canada (aka the Trucker Commission). We discuss the commission itself and how it was run, the evidence that was (and was not presented), why Mr. Kittredge is now known as a "tow truck aficionado," what Trudeau and others testified to during the hearings, and what Kittredge and Kheir expect to come from this process.
