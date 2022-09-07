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Achieve any goal by focusing on your one thing
Good to Great with Rob
Good to Great with Rob
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56 views • September 07, 2022

All my stories of my career and my journey were based off this idea of focus on the most important task, which is what that book, the one thing is all about. The one thing talks about eliminating the clutter, that multitasking is a myth. That's something I really didn't grasp until later on when I really got into real estate and I learned the idea of time blocking.


The idea of time blocking is taking a chunk of time in your calendar and focusing on your most important task during that time period. That means avoiding any emails, avoid returning calls and text messages, avoid distractions in your office place, closing your door, shutting everything else off, and just focusing on that task. To do that, first, you need to figure out what your most important task is.


Time Management Course: https://robertjcrawford.com/courses/time-management/


I am a Real Estate Entrepreneur on a mission to help the world understand and achieve financial freedom.


Follow me to learn about real estate, business, sales, personal finance, trends, technology and current events.


Buy, Rent, Sell or Invest in Real Estate:

Get a Property Valuation: https://wearerealty.com/clients/sell

Find Your Next Property: https://wearerealty.com/property


Useful Links:

Sales Education: https://education.wearerealty.com/learn-about-sales/

Real Estate Education: https://education.wearerealty.com/learn-about-real-estate/

Get your Real Estate License: https://education.wearerealty.com/states/


My Websites:

WE ARE REALTY: https://wearerealty.com

Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com


Connect with me:

Instagram: @RealRobCrawford

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CallRobCrawford

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CallRobCrawford


Robert is a licensed real estate broker in California, Florida and Virginia. This video and any other content is not financial, tax or legal advise. It is recommended to consult a licensed attorney, CPA or financial advisor to discuss your personal needs.

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successself helpfocustime management
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