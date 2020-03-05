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Busy Philipps is Sailor Moon for the Abortionist!!
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44 views • March 05, 2020
Actress Busy Philipps says all of her success is due to having an abortion at 15!!
"I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!"
Therefore we have confirmation Busy Philipps is Sailor Moon!!
#AbortionRights #BusyPhilipps #SailorMoon
"I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!"
Therefore we have confirmation Busy Philipps is Sailor Moon!!
#AbortionRights #BusyPhilipps #SailorMoon
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