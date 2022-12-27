VESUVIUS IS AWAKING (WARNING BEFORE WORMWOOD CAUSES CHAOS)/ INSIDER MIKE ( RADIATION WAVES+DEBRI) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 27, 2022

Today is now 12/27/22. it took me 4 times to make this...which took all day. finally lol i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see many pictures captured by me from NASA public cameras that look at the sun and around the sun. Also other pictures caught by me on different sky cameras showing planet x system bodies. The audio for this video is insider mike from around the worlds interview with pastor Paul Begley from the date December 8th 2022... It's weeks old audio though I'm sharing the audio due to the importance of what like spoke that's coming especially by next year 2023. We have massive waves of radiation not including planet x system debri inbound. Things will intensify globally with the heavy radiation coming that will mame animals+humans both sick alike. As we're already being hit daily by planet x system radiation along with solar radiation and gamma ray burst red band waves of pure cosmic radiation... And a gamma ray burst in simple terms is a star that exploded thousands of years ago and its waves have been hitting earth the past few years as they started to slam earth not long after insider mike warned of them and now mainstream media is admitting we're being hit by cosmic radiation waves.... Though what's coming in 2023 is from a different source of energy waves and they will be extremely strong meaning massive quake and volcanic and health issues of all kinds are on the horizon.. You'll see planet x system evidence from multiple different peoples footage from their pictures and video captures. And evidence by me...also I'm showing as a very serious issue that was brought to my attention by a friend from Italy, Leo capasso told me that his friend sent him footage of Mount vesuvias in Italy starting to smoke and open up cracks while smoking. So I got a video clip from his friend also from someone else on youtube that shows smoke coming out of Mount vesuvias and multiple baby quakes hitting around vesuvias... Which is a very big warning to me as there's an old prophecy not in the bible, though it's a prophecy that says before planet x will do what it'll do to earth first vesuvias shall start erupting. Well vesuvias is preparing to erupt sooner or later it seems as all the volcanoes around it like Etna are all already blowing so it's only a matter of time now. My friend Leo from Italy told me his own mayor told him to SHUT UP and stop scaring people around his town which to me that may or seems like a sellout coward not wanting to warn their people. This is extremely big news and must be made public. As the planet x system and planet x coming in is awaking super volcanoes. Ones WAY BIGGER than Hawaii's mona lua though mainatream media hides those truths because they are told to shut up.... Plus more. Audio is not from pastor pauls channel as I don't wanna get hit with a copyright strike sharing his videos so the audio is from insider mikes site called ( the council of time ) on soundcloud......Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

Credits to friend in Italy Leo capasso showing me his friends footage at Mount vesuvias....

@blerbtheblob/ large meteor unknown location- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WoUfoyfTNos

Erev7/ large meteor over anchorage Alaska- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZlkV1e0QLU





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YUkRgkW-0U



