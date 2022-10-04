Second Beast system, the Land beast or New World Order

In this short video we look at the idea of Revelations 13 discussing 2 beast kingdoms. Could it be possible that the New World Order isn't the main beast kingdom in the last days but will work with the Sea Beast and heal its head wound?
