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LEAKED: Recording Of Call Between Julian Assange & Lawyer In Hillary Clinton's State Dept.
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165 views • December 17, 2020
Julian Assange Warns US Government Trouble Was Coming Their Way With Unredacted Release Of Classified Cables Stolen From Wikileaks
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