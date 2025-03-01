Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (1 March 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of two territorial defence brigades close to Litvinovo, Karasyovka, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 55 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Petropavlovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy (Kharkov region), and Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 190 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and five ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one aviation complex brigade of the AFU near Konstantinovka, Belokuzminovka, Druzhkovka, Platonovka, Kleban-Byk, and Yablonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were 170 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns, two of them were Western-made ones. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one unmanned aerial vehicles brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two National Guard brigades close to Zverevo, Dimitrov, Moskovskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, and Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 345 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Skudnoye and Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian troops delivered strikes at formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade near Zeleny Gai, Poddubnoye, Iskra (Donetsk People's Republic), and Yanvarskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The AFU losses were up to 160 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system. Two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novopokrovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Antonovka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 95 troops, 11 motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and one electronic warfare station. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged power industry facilities ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, the infrastructure of military airfields, attack unmanned aerial vehicle depots as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 136 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down six U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs and 190 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,024 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,946 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,170 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,349 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.