LIVE From The Gulag: J6 Prisoner BLASTS Charlie Kirk for Abandoning Political Prisoners

Stew Peters Show





September 1, 2022





Due process does not exist for true Americans standing against the Establishment!





Jake Lang joins to expose how sitting Republicans are frauds, how the DC Gulags use solitary confinement to BREAK patriots, and much more!





Lang exposes the posers, living off the main stream media's money pit that's destroying America!





Go to: https://www.j6solid.com/ to FIGHT for PATRIOTS outside the DC Gulag!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key: https://www.vaccine-police.com/





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