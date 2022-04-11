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CIA Covert Experiments - Documentary - “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” - Churchill.
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166 views • April 11, 2022
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CIA Covert Experiments Documentary
https://t.me/FUCKtheNAZIworldORDER/7187
Serpent, hydra, Vril, Reptos, Underground, Bioweapon labs, Operation Paperclip, Nuremberg Code, War Criminals
What was found in the CV19 vaccine.
What it is and what it was developed for! The JAB IS THE NWO VAX
CIA Covert Experiments Documentary
https://t.me/FUCKtheNAZIworldORDER/7187
Serpent, hydra, Vril, Reptos, Underground, Bioweapon labs, Operation Paperclip, Nuremberg Code, War Criminals
What was found in the CV19 vaccine.
What it is and what it was developed for! The JAB IS THE NWO VAX
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