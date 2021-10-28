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IT HAS STARTED. NO MARK, NO FOOD. ALL MUST HAVE THE MARK TO BUY OR SELL. WHAT WILL YOU DO?
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610 views • October 28, 2021
Source: PiratePete. And on another note, the closest Kentucky Fried Chicken closed and that really pisses me off. More videos you may like:
WARNING GRAPHIC - Extreme Adverse Vaccine Effect (Viewer Discretion Advised)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vbZ28gY7LjX/
WARNING GRAPHIC - Extreme Adverse Vaccine Effect (Viewer Discretion Advised)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vbZ28gY7LjX/
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