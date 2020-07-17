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Where did you get the id from - The Chinese made it
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33 views • July 17, 2020
We need to verify that you are legally here in South Africa?
How did you come to South Africa?
When did this gentleman come to South Africa?
I don’t understand one thing…. Wow wow wow.
Where did they make it?
How did you come to South Africa?
When did this gentleman come to South Africa?
I don’t understand one thing…. Wow wow wow.
Where did they make it?
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