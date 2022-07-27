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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-the-antichrist/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "“The Antichrist is now here to set up his kingdom. He is hiding in the shadows doing his evil work — his cruel bidding for his lord and master, Satan."