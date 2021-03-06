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(4) How We Got Here - Clinton Mess
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132 views • March 06, 2021
Obama and Hilary were supposed to have a 16-year run to fundamentally transform America. 2016 and Trump caught them by surprise.
This edition covers the money machine, broken promises, and strange occurrences that surround Bill and Hillary.
These videos are part of a series. Watch each one on their own or start from the beginning to find out How We Got Here!
Pay attention to the Clinton's because they are critical as to how we got to where we are.
This edition covers the money machine, broken promises, and strange occurrences that surround Bill and Hillary.
These videos are part of a series. Watch each one on their own or start from the beginning to find out How We Got Here!
Pay attention to the Clinton's because they are critical as to how we got to where we are.
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