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BioNTech-Pfizer raw data not available for 55 years?
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91 views • November 21, 2021
The FDA promised "full transparency" with regard to Covid-19 vaccines. In August 2021, scientists and professors wanted to see the approval data for the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine Comirnaty. On November 16, 21, the FDA - finally - gave a surprising "answer".
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