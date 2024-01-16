Firstpost





Jan 16, 2024





Who are the Houthis, and Who Leads Them? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





The Houthis of Yemen have held global trade hostage for the last few months. Who are these ragtag militants fighting a civil war in Yemen? Who leads them? Palki Sharma tells you.





---





Houthis | Red Sea | Yemen | Israel Hamas War | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#houthis #redseaattacks #yemen #israelhamaswar #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSYs0a1adXw