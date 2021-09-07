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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Col. Phil Waldron, Information Warfare and Election Fraud Expert
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201 views • September 07, 2021
Col. Phil Waldron, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army, is an Information Warfare specialist and election fraud expert. He is the narrator of the 23-minute documentary, This Is Your Wake-Up Call, which exposes Communist China’s “unrestricted warfare” against the United States, including its cyber attacks on our industry, government, and elections. It premiered at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Col. Waldron was interviewed by William F. Jasper, Senior Editor, The New American, at the Symposium on August 12, 2021.
To watch This Is Your Wake-Up Call, click: https://thenewamerican.com/if-we-dont-have-a-country-i-dont-have-a-company-lindell-seeks-to-save-the-country-and-his-company-from-left-wing-extremists/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
To watch This Is Your Wake-Up Call, click: https://thenewamerican.com/if-we-dont-have-a-country-i-dont-have-a-company-lindell-seeks-to-save-the-country-and-his-company-from-left-wing-extremists/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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