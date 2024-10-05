ADRENOCHROME HARVESTING BY THE WEST ⚽ MADE THE NEWS IN TURKEY & A NUMBER OF EAST EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB posted a couple of videos, but you'll need to peruse either AltCastTV or Odysee to view them:
THE BBC ADMITS HIV IS USED 💉😷☠⚰ TO MAKE THE COVID19 VACCINE
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/THE-BBC-ADMITS-HIV-IS-USED-%F0%9F%92%89%F0%9F%98%B7%E2%98%A0%E2%9A%B0-TO-MAKE-THE-COVID19-VACCINE:1
IF YOU TOOK THE COVID SHOT YOU HAVE AIDS 💉😷☠⚰ SING-ALONG
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/IF-YOU-TOOK-THE-COVID-SHOT-YOU-HAVE-AIDS-%F0%9F%92%89%F0%9F%98%B7%E2%98%A0%E2%9A%B0-SING-ALONG:1
Concerned Citizen - Not long ago Adrenochrome Harvesting by The West Made the News in both Turkey & a number of Eastern European Countries. Keep thinking it’s just a conspiracy though….🐼
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1842208826205823169