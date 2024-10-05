BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ADRENOCHROME HARVESTING BY THE WEST ⚽ MADE THE NEWS IN TURKEY & A NUMBER OF EAST EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 7 months ago

VfB posted a couple of videos, but you'll need to peruse either AltCastTV or Odysee to view them:


THE BBC ADMITS HIV IS USED 💉😷☠⚰ TO MAKE THE COVID19 VACCINE

https://altcast.tv/v/CSGg5p

https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/THE-BBC-ADMITS-HIV-IS-USED-%F0%9F%92%89%F0%9F%98%B7%E2%98%A0%E2%9A%B0-TO-MAKE-THE-COVID19-VACCINE:1


IF YOU TOOK THE COVID SHOT YOU HAVE AIDS 💉😷☠⚰ SING-ALONG

https://altcast.tv/v/hcLZaY

https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/IF-YOU-TOOK-THE-COVID-SHOT-YOU-HAVE-AIDS-%F0%9F%92%89%F0%9F%98%B7%E2%98%A0%E2%9A%B0-SING-ALONG:1


Concerned Citizen - Not long ago Adrenochrome Harvesting by The West Made the News in both Turkey & a number of Eastern European Countries. Keep thinking it’s just a conspiracy though….🐼


Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1842208826205823169

Keywords
adrenochrometurkeyharvestingmulti pronged attackeastern european countries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy