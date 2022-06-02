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Russia Ready To Retaliate Against U.S. With Satan II
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2448 views • June 02, 2022
Brian Wilson breaks down statements from Russian politicians and state-run media that prove Russia is ready to retaliate against the United States with nuclear weapons for interfering with their war in Ukraine.
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